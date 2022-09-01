Archer Investment Corp Buys Shares of 13,160 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,654,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,085 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,484,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 511.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 822,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,540,000 after buying an additional 687,750 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $13,945,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 625,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,960,000 after purchasing an additional 326,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $39.54.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.36. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

