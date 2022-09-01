Archer Investment Corp Invests $74,000 in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 132.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,665 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,468 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,420,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,364,000 after purchasing an additional 482,042 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,387,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,158,000 after buying an additional 906,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,083,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,746,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,483,000 after buying an additional 357,382 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Matador Resources stock opened at $59.60 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 3.70.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $943.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.21 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.59%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

