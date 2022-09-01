Archer Investment Corp Makes New Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRGP. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Targa Resources by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRGP. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

Shares of TRGP opened at $67.30 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.74.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.09%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

