Archer Investment Corp Raises Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Atmos Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 56.6% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.38.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE ATO opened at $113.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $122.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.18.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

