Archer Investment Corp Sells 707 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Archer Investment Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $273,000.

Shares of USIG opened at $50.68 on Thursday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

