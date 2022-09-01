Ark (ARK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.22 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00002057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $57.22 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 139,394,227 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

