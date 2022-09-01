Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Trading Down 1.2%

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.16. Approximately 459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 141.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

