AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) Price Hits $4.43

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. AS Roma Fan Token has a market capitalization of $9.58 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AS Roma Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $4.43 or 0.00021995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,122.75 or 1.00013325 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00157085 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004432 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005080 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002541 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00133791 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00033735 BTC.
AS Roma Fan Token Profile
AS Roma Fan Token is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,163,854 coins. AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. AS Roma Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialASRoma and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma.
AS Roma Fan Token Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AS Roma Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AS Roma Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
