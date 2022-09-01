Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the July 31st total of 7,210,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Associated Banc Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ASB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.99. 63,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $25.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.69 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 28.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter worth $359,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 357,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 58.8% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 563,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,294,000 after buying an additional 208,734 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

