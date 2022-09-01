Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the July 31st total of 7,210,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Associated Banc Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of ASB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.99. 63,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $25.78.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.69 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Associated Banc Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.
Institutional Trading of Associated Banc
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 28.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter worth $359,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 357,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 58.8% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 563,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,294,000 after buying an additional 208,734 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Associated Banc
Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
