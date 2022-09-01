Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Short Interest Update

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,701,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,756,762.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,200. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 86.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 2,475.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 6,583.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE AVLR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.82. 3,983,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,293. Avalara has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 1.08.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
