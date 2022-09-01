Aveda Transportation and Energy Services (CVE:AVE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.04

Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc. (CVE:AVE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.04 and traded as high as C$1.06. Aveda Transportation and Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 45,086 shares changing hands.
Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.04.
Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Company Profile
Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc provides specialized transportation services and equipment required for the exploration, development, and production of petroleum resources in Western Canada and the United States. Its services include rig moving, heavy hauling, and hot shot, as well as oilfield services.
Featured Articles
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveda Transportation and Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.