Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the July 31st total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 917,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $168.69 per share, with a total value of $4,959,486.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 479,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,950,282.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $168.69 per share, with a total value of $4,959,486.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 479,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,950,282.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,417,000 after acquiring an additional 899,208 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 616,533.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 857,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after buying an additional 856,982 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 203.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,769,000 after buying an additional 529,066 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,952,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of CAR traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,239. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.17 and its 200-day moving average is $202.54. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $85.68 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $3.72. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 477.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 46.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.40.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

