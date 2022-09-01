Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 15,380.00 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.69, for a total value of 15,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 412,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,168,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Backblaze Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 6.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 8.02. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1 year low of 4.81 and a 1 year high of 36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $206.37 million and a P/E ratio of -4.40.
Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. On average, analysts expect that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on BLZE shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.38.
About Backblaze
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
