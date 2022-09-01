Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,318,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,124,201 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Comcast worth $108,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 309.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,273,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.