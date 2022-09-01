Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 347,369 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,410,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 347,369 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up 1.9% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $260,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.61. 63,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,291. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.39 and a 1-year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

