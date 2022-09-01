Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.22.

Several research analysts have commented on BBVA shares. Barclays cut their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.63) to €6.20 ($6.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BBVA opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

