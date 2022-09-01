Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Invests $255,000 in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,084,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,469,000 after buying an additional 53,027 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 24,138 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.2% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $786,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 243,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 49,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,627,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.