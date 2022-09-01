Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Makes New Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 285.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 692,270 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 276,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 134,591 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI remained flat at $6.09 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 300,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,886,482. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Pivotal Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.55 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,755,849.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sirius XM news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,755,849.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $7,115,414.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,198,469 shares in the company, valued at $47,365,926.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,827. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

