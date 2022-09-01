Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Makes New Investment in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in StoneCo by 75.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in StoneCo by 1,964.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.89. 162,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,307,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $51.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on STNE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on StoneCo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

StoneCo Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

