Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Purchases 405 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NRG stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.98. The stock had a trading volume of 44,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,327. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.36. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 9.87%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.