Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Purchases New Holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 152,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,000. Banco de Chile comprises about 1.1% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCH shares. Grupo Santander upgraded Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Banco Santander upgraded Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE BCH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.13. 7,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

