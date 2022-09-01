Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Purchases New Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 355 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $523.09. The company had a trading volume of 43,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,965. The company has a market capitalization of $231.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

