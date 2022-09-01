Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,600 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 534,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE BMA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.92. 368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,621. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.26.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.0821 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is 23.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Banco Macro by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 3,316.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMA. StockNews.com raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

