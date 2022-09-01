Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of BMO stock opened at $92.24 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $90.44 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.40. The company has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $1.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 28.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,438,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

