Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $54.21

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.21 and last traded at $54.22, with a volume of 13296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BNS. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 17,646 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 465,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 38,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.