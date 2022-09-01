Barclays Lowers boohoo group (LON:BOO) Price Target to GBX 37

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.45) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 11.50% from the stock’s previous close.

BOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Liberum Capital downgraded boohoo group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 70 ($0.85) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut boohoo group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.81) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 188 ($2.27).

Shares of LON BOO opened at GBX 41.81 ($0.51) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.42. The company has a market capitalization of £530.00 million and a PE ratio of -139.37. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 41.47 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 285.60 ($3.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

