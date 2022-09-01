Base Resources Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:BSE)

Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.
Base Resources Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
About Base Resources
