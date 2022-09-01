Base Resources Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:BSE)

Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Base Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Base Resources alerts:

About Base Resources

(Get Rating)

See Also

Base Resources Limited develops, produces, and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.