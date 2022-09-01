BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in BCE by 316.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949,450 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in BCE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,714,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BCE by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,795,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,107 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in BCE by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 435,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,143,000 after purchasing an additional 933,390 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in BCE by 720.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 915,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,644,000 after purchasing an additional 803,883 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.05. 38,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $59.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.719 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

