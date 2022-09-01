Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.22

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 152634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.84 million and a PE ratio of -16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 12.84.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, and 63 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

