Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $244.59

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.59 ($2.96) and traded as low as GBX 221 ($2.67). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.72), with a volume of 67,968 shares.

Belvoir Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 233.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 244.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.15.

Belvoir Group Company Profile

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. It operates thorough two segments, Property Franchise and Financial Services. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 463 offices primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Nicholas Humphreys, Mr and Mrs Clarke, and Northwood brands.

