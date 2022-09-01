Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Down 6.8%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31. 3,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 995,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Benson Hill Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.77 million. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 30.39% and a negative net margin of 43.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benson Hill

(Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.