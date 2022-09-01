Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Issues Earnings Results

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.6 %

Best Buy stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.85. The stock had a trading volume of 263,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,582. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.57.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,334 shares of company stock valued at $381,538 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Best Buy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,238 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Best Buy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Best Buy by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,317 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Best Buy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,923 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBY. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

