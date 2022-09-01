BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Short Interest Update

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,650,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 8,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group stock traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.88. 7,317,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,051. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average of $63.98.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of BHP Group

BHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,782.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 262.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 994.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

