BHP Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 31,376 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 552% compared to the average daily volume of 4,812 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP traded down $5.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.49. 391,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,426,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.98.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,099 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 976.9% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

