Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.47) by $0.19, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.
Big Lots Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of BIG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 17,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,083. Big Lots has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $52.19. The company has a market capitalization of $591.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95.
Big Lots Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 54.79%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 28.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Big Lots by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 359,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Big Lots by 29.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period.
Big Lots Company Profile
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Big Lots (BIG)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.