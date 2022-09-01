Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.47) by $0.19, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Big Lots Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BIG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 17,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,083. Big Lots has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $52.19. The company has a market capitalization of $591.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 28.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Big Lots by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 359,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Big Lots by 29.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

