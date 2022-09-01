Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $208.00 million-$211.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.60 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.23-$0.38 EPS.
Bill.com Stock Performance
BILL stock traded down $12.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,457,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.33. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com
In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,271.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,913 shares of company stock valued at $28,740,265 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 821,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 82,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 82,180 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after acquiring an additional 74,134 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,991,000 after acquiring an additional 44,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
