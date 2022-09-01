Bismuth Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last Week (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Bismuth has a market cap of $751,717.82 and approximately $56.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bismuth has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00014456 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001520 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Energyfi (EFT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz.

Bismuth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.