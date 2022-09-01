Bistroo Price Tops $0.0169 (BIST)

Bistroo (BIST) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Bistroo has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Bistroo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Bistroo has a total market capitalization of $738,223.14 and approximately $46,116.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00830303 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015642 BTC.
Bistroo Profile
Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO.
Bistroo Coin Trading
