Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49.00

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $49.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

