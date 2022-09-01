Bitcoiva Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $203.95 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $203.95 million and $237,014.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for about $12.71 or 0.00063321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

