BitCore (BTX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $121,556.00

BitCore (BTX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last week, BitCore has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $121,556.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,031.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.09 or 0.07853112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00028764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00161535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00281693 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.25 or 0.00765027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.00 or 0.00579099 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001119 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitCore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.