BitShares (BTS) Market Capitalization Tops $30.95 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. BitShares has a market capitalization of $30.95 million and approximately $635,899.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitShares has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002234 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00095670 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00030952 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00021387 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001445 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00262605 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00024584 BTC.
BitShares Profile
BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling BitShares
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
