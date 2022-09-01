BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.13.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE:BJ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.48. 1,731,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,516. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $77.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $207,374.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,917,449.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,392 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $612,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.