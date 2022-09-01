Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Short Interest Update

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the July 31st total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Mizuho cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Black Hills Price Performance

NYSE BKH traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $76.42. The company had a trading volume of 210,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.09. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $80.95.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Hills will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

Institutional Trading of Black Hills

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,018,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,884,000 after buying an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,857,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 580,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,963,000 after buying an additional 54,077 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

