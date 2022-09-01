BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.38 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.25-$0.27 EPS.

BlackLine Stock Performance

BL traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,185. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.36 and its 200-day moving average is $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 0.84.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

BL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.78.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,765.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $204,000. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BlackLine by 275.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 524,773 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BlackLine by 10.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 424,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,073,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 49.7% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 408,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 135,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the first quarter valued at about $14,271,000.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Stories

