BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,433,324 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433,324 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.6% of BlackRock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.34% of AbbVie worth $21,014,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,573,000 after buying an additional 758,354 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,433,269,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,319,000 after buying an additional 1,771,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,680,000 after buying an additional 1,913,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.65. 90,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,985,714. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

