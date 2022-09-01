BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,121,399 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,015,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,121,399 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $7,160,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 907,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 140,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.59. 20,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,142. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.23 and a 200-day moving average of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

