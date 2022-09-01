BlackRock Inc. Sells 18,175 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,028,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,175 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Amgen worth $12,097,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amgen by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,782,172,000 after purchasing an additional 505,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after buying an additional 561,955 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,380,000 after buying an additional 453,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,930,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,742,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $663,136,000 after buying an additional 25,075 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.51. The company had a trading volume of 62,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,155. The company has a market capitalization of $130.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.17. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

