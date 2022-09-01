Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,030,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the July 31st total of 16,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,115 shares of company stock worth $11,664,771. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackstone Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.91. The company had a trading volume of 49,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

