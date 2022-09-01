Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Trading Down 7.2%

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 2,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 29,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and gold deposits, as well as platinum group elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Bridge project located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cartier project situated in Quebec City, Canada.

